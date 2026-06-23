IHCNF team to inspect Karez in Karnataka's Vijayapura today

<p>Vijayapura: Ahead of a Detailed Project Report by Indian Heritage City Network Foundation (IHCNF) on Karez, an ancient, underground aqueduct and water supply network built during the Adil Shahi dynasty in the city, to develop into a tourist destination, Deputy Commissioner Anand inspected the ancient underground aqueduct on Monday. </p><p>The Foundation team is arriving in the city on June 24 and 25 to prepare the DPR. </p>.<p>Deputy Commissioner Anand was speaking after inspecting the Karez vents and the its route near the Itagi Petrol Bunk in the city. After inspection, DC directed the officials to prevent drain water flow in vent. </p>.<p>Under the Tourism Department’s 2024–25 budget, the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage has come forward to develop the Karez.</p>.<p>“A team of experts will visit the city to inspect and report on the ancient underground aqueduct. We need to identify a suitable spot to facilitate the team to inspect the underground tunnel. The team includes experts from Tourism Department, Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, City Corporatioon, Fire and Emergency Department and Drinking Water Supply and Sewerage Board,” DC Anand added. </p>.<p>Deputy Commissioner Anand K said "With a view to revive and develop the ancient Karez IHCNF that has expertise in the field has been asked to prepare a DPR."</p>