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Homeindiakarnataka

IHCNF team to inspect Karez in Karnataka's Vijayapura today

The Foundation team is arriving in the city on June 24 and 25 to prepare the DPR.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 19:00 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 19:00 IST
KarnatakaVijayapura

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