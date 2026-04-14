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II PU exams: English medium pass rate better than Kannada

A majority of students who opt for Kannada medium belong to arts stream. Some commerce students can write economics, history and business studies papers in Kannada.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 22:19 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 22:19 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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