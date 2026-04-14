<p>Davangere: The II PU results have thrown up some interesting facts. While 90.63% of students in English medium have cleared the exam, only 76.41% of students passed in Kannada medium this year. </p>.<p>Though English medium students had outscored their counterparts in Kannada medium in terms of pass percentage last year also, this time, pass percentage of Kannada medium students has improved drastically from 56.37% to 76.41%. Similarly, pass percentage among English medium students has improved from 81.75% to 90.63%.</p>.<p>According to data released by the pre-university education board, of the 1,84,807 students who appeared for the exam in Kannada medium this year, 1,41,212 students have passed. In English medium, of the 4,47,393 students, 4,04,486 have passed. </p>.Karnataka II PUC results: 74 government colleges record 100% pass percentage.<p>A majority of students who opt for Kannada medium belong to arts stream. Some commerce students can write economics, history and business studies papers in Kannada. However, accountancy and computer science papers must be written in English.</p>.<p>Though there is an option for science students to write their papers in Kannada, there are not many takers for it. The number of students who opt for Kannada medium has come down from 2,08,794 to 1,84,807 in just one year. The number for English medium has increased from 4,29,011 to 4,47,393 during the same period.</p>.<p>Experts are of the view that the number of Kannada medium students is likely to decline further in the coming years as English medium has proved to be more beneficial for students than Kannada medium in the current competitive world. </p>.<p>Manjappa, retired principal of the government PU college here, told <span class="italic">DH</span> that English medium had become inevitable in today’s world. So, parents in rural areas were sending their wards to English medium schools in towns. He pointed out that lecturers teaching subjects in Kannada medium need to upgrade their skills in English, so that they can teach the same subjects in English effectively.</p>.<p>Educationist Niranjanaradhya told <span class="italic">DH</span> that the resources and study material available in Kannada should be made more effective, so that they can write the exams in Kannada with more confidence. Language proficiency becomes highly important in examinations. So, there is a need to strengthen cognitive academic language proficiency, he said.</p>