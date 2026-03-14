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II PU student found dead in hostel in Karnataka's Yadgir

The deceased has been identified as Swathi Sharanugouda (18), who hailed from Nandepalli village in Gurumitkal taluk. She was studying at a rpivate college in the town.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 23:16 IST
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Published 13 March 2026, 23:16 IST
Karnataka NewsSuicide

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