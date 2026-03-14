<p>Gurumitkal (Yadgir district): A II PU girl was found dead, hanging from window grill, at D Devaraj Urs government post-matric hostel for girls in Gurumitkal on Friday. </p>.<p>The deceased has been identified as Swathi Sharanugouda (18), who hailed from Nandepalli village in Gurumitkal taluk. She was studying at a rpivate college in the town. </p>.<p>Police sources said that Swathi did not join for breakfast in the morning and told her hostelmates that she would study for next day’s examination. After sometime, Swathi’s parents called her classmates and the later knocked on her room door. Since there was no answer, someone broke the glass of the window installed above the door and clicked a photo with the help of a mobile phone. Swathi was found dead, hanging. </p>.KSRTC to induct 805 Karnataka Sarige, local buses by June.<p>Superintendent of Police Pruthvik Shankar said that Swathi called her younger brother on Friday morning asking him to bring calculator. He said that the exact cause for her extreme step would be known only after an investigation. </p>