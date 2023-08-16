II PU supplementary exam again for students welfare: Minister Madhu Bangarappa

Primary & Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa stated that the government is conducting supplementary examinations for those who failed in second PU examinations for the second time to help them to pursue higher education this year.
Speaking after unfurling the national flag on the occasion of 77th Independence Day celebrations at DAR ground here on Tuesday, he said distribution of eggs has been extended to class 10th under the mid day meal scheme.
He said the government is contemplating to upgrade libraries into e-libraries in rural areas and help rural people to improve their knowledge and intellectual abilities. "We also want to bring them to mainstream society."
He said the growers are suffering loss as arecanut is hit by leaf-spot disease. The area of paddy cultivation in the district is declining every year. There is a plan to enhance paddy cultivation area. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar are keen to address the issues of bagair hukum cultivators and Sharavathi project evacuees and they would be addressed soon. Besides, it has been decided to end the issue related to land between forest and revenue departments.
He also claimed that the government would take suitable steps for the development of professional education and industries. The construction of district administration bhavan and Ayush university will be implemented.
Referring to rainfall, he said though the district has not received heavy rainfall, it has helped the farming community to some extent. Farmers are hopeful that the district would receive good quantum of rainfall in the coming days. He said he has already directed the officials concerned to provide compensation to those who lost their houses, crops at the earliest.
He said the five guarantees implemented by the state government have become a model in the country. Shakti scheme has received overwhelming response from the public. The state government is committed to work for the welfare of people. He also promised that the government would frame many schemes to improve the living conditions of common people.
In a first, IPS Probationary Officer Bindumani gave commands in Kannada to various platoons for the march past.
Students of Balamandira, Morarji Desai Residential school at Gajanur and Priyadarshini school bagged first, second and third prizes respectively in march-past. The booklet on guarantee schemes published by the Information & Public Relations Department was also released.