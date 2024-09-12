IISc scientists report computing breakthrough

Bengaluru: Scientists at the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, are reporting a momentous breakthrough in neuromorphic, or brain-inspired, computing technology that could potentially allow India to play in the global AI race.

This could also democratise the very landscape of AI computing drastically -- moving away from today’s ‘cloud computing’ model which requires large, energy-guzzling data centres and towards an ‘edge computing’ paradigm -- to your personal device, laptop or mobile phone.

The breakthrough, being reported on Thursday in the journal Nature, was achieved by a group of scientists and students led by Prof Sreetosh Goswami at the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering (CeNSe), IISc.