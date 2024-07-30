Illegal Bangladeshi immigrants to be sent to detention centres: G Parameshwara

Ravi told reporters that “if we fail to identify the existence of these illegal immigrants, then these immigrants may secure Aadhaar card and Voter ID card. It will also pose threat to democracy as well as to law and order situation in the state and in the country.”

“These illegal immigrants are working in Malnad’s coffee estates to Assam tea farms. We need to identify these workers and issue them working visa or identification card, similar to that issued to the working class from our country working in Gulf countries. This (working visa) system will not only end the exploitation of these immigrants, but also make our country a safe place,” he argued.

Crackdown regular

Maintaining that the police crackdown on Bangladeshi nationals illegally staying in the state has been taking place on a regular basis, Parameshwara said the police will identify those who come to Karnataka from Bangladesh. “If they don’t have valid documents like passport, visa, they will be arrested immediately and sent to detention centres. After that, we will inform Bangladesh High Commission or ambassador about the arrest of their nationals and seek their permission to deport them,” he said.

Taking a dig at former city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao’s remarks, the home minister said, “During his tenure as commissioner he might have failed to do it, we are doing it now.”