Illegal stay of Bangladeshi nationals in Bengaluru a threat to country: Basavaraj Bommai

Bommai said the Bangladeshi immigrants are not only in Bengaluru but have also settled in coffee estates in Chikkamagaluru and coastal Karnataka. Anti-social elements have entered illegally and engage in anti-social activities here as well. It is unfortunate that some political parties are prioritizing political gains over national security and interests. Regardless, both the central and state governments must take this issue seriously, he said.

The state government should issue proper ID cards to anyone coming from outside and ensure that those obtaining fake Aadhaar and ID cards for employment are identified and expelled, he added.

He said Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara must not just make statements. He must initiate operations against them. Otherwise, a great danger awaits. The Bangladeshi colonies must be identified and the individuals be deported, Bommai said.