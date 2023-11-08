Illegal wildlife trade: Five men caught red-handed in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Five people were caught red-handed by the Vyalikaval police while attempting to sell wildlife articles.
The police caught the culprits in separate instances. Those arrested have been identified as Shekar K M, 40, from Nagamangala in Mandya, and Raymond, 45, from Kanakapura, who were attempting to sell staghorn ferns. Chandrashekar M D, 43, from Mysuru, was arrested for possession of a red sand boa. The suspects arrested for attempting to sell an elephant tusk were Rangaswamy, 38, from Tumakuru, and Lokesh, 33, from Ramanagara.
The seizures by the Vyalikaval police include 12 staghorn ferns, two red sand boas, and an elephant tusk. The seized elephant tusk is about 10 inches in length, while the staghorn ferns vary in length from 1.5 to 2 feet. The estimated worth of the staghorn ferns is Rs 12 lakh, the elephant tusk at Rs 5 lakh, and the two red sand boas at Rs 10 lakh.
An investigating officer told DH that the ferns were procured from Kanakapura, the elephant tusk from Hunsur near Mysuru, and the boas were reportedly bought from Tamil Nadu.
Based on confirmed leads from informants, the suspects were observed for fifteen days, and their movements were monitored by the police before they were caught red-handed on Ballari Road near Guttahalli.