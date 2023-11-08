Illegal wildlife trade: Five men caught red-handed in Bengaluru

The police caught the culprits in separate instances. Those arrested have been identified as Shekar K M, 40, from Nagamangala in Mandya, and Raymond, 45, from Kanakapura, who were attempting to sell staghorn ferns. Chandrashekar M D, 43, from Mysuru, was arrested for possession of a red sand boa. The suspects arrested for attempting to sell an elephant tusk were Rangaswamy, 38, from Tumakuru, and Lokesh, 33, from Ramanagara.