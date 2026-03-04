Menu
I'm a street fighter, but my fight is not for power: D K Shivakumar

When asked if there would be a 'revolution' after the Budget Session, Shivakumar said, 'I don't have to make special effort as whatever is destined for me will come to me at the right time'.
Last Updated : 04 March 2026, 02:55 IST
Published 04 March 2026, 01:57 IST
Indian PoliticsDK Shivakumar

