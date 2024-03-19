I’m a strong CM, not a weak PM like you: Siddaramaiah to Modi

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday called Narendra Modi a weak Prime Minister who could not restrain the rebel leaders in the BJP.

Siddaramaiah attacked Modi for his remarks against him on Monday during a public meeting in Shivamogga. The Prime Minister had alleged, “There is competition in Karnataka to become partner in this loot. There are ‘CM-in-waiting’, ‘future CM aspirant’, ‘super CM’ and ‘shadow CM’. Amid many CMs, there is a collection minister in Delhi.”

In response, Siddaramaiah said in a post on social media platform X, “What are you other than 'Weak PM' who can't take action against rebel leader Eshwarappa? Dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi, you said there are super CMs and shadow CMs in the Congress party! We have no super, no shadow, there is only one CM that is 'Strong CM', I am not a 'Weak PM' like you."