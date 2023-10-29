I'm aspirant for Shimoga LS ticket, says Congress MLA

Bengaluru, DHNS: Sagar Congress MLA Belur Gopalakrishna on Saturday said he is an aspirant for the Shimoga Lok Sabha ticket from his party, while alleging that the party was backing only those candidates who were sons of former chief ministers and ministers.
Gopalakrishna lamented before mediapersons here, that only those who were “sons of former chief ministers” stood a chance for limelight in the party. His allegations also come at a time when speculations are rife that the Congress may field Geetha Shivarajkumar or Kumar Bangarappa - former chief minister S Bangarappa’s children - from the Shimoga seat.
“Even common people should be given an opportunity,” Gopalakrishna said, declaring himself as a worthy candidate against the BJP. While the ultimate decision is left to the party leaders, he would definitely represent himself before the Congress high command, he said.