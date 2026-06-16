IMD rain alerts for Karnataka miss mark as rainfall stays weak

<p>Hubballi: Over the past fortnight, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has been issuing red, orange and yellow alerts for heavy rainfall across Karnataka. However, many areas have received far less rain than forecast, while some have seen none at all.</p>.<p>According to scientists, weather alerts are issued based on model forecasts, with both the IMD and European models currently indicating heavy rainfall.</p>.<p>IMD Bengaluru head N Puviarasan says the models indicate strong circular winds at altitudes of around 3 km and 4 km, which are usually associated with heavy rain. However, the winds from the Arabian Sea are carrying insufficient moisture, resulting in weaker rainfall than expected.<br /> <br />“We can’t take risk against any untoward incidents in case of heavy rains, so we are issuing the warnings,” said Puviarasan.</p>.Monsoon likely to enter sluggish phase in Karnataka: IMD.<p>Weather models are mathematical calculations that are designed to understand the intensity of rain. Since the onset of monsoon in Karnataka on June 5, the maximum rainfall received in a day in Karnataka is around 12 cm at Yaragatti, Belagavi district.</p>.<p>“This can be categorised as heavy rainfall and not very heavy as predicted,” he said.</p>.<p>One of the reasons as to why they are unable to accurately predict the rainfall is lack of data collecting points. “India has a limited number of data collection points in the Arabian Sea. Currently, all our predictions are based on the data collected from the coastal area,” he said.</p>