Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

IMD rain alerts for Karnataka miss mark as rainfall stays weak

Since the onset of monsoon in Karnataka on June 5, the maximum rainfall received in a day in Karnataka is around 12 cm at Yaragatti, Belagavi district.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 23:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 June 2026, 23:09 IST
Karnataka NewsIMDKarnatakarain

Follow us on :

Follow Us