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Imitators pull wool over Mysore Silk customers' eyes across stores

Mysuru silk sarees, the pride of Karnataka, trace their origin to 1912 and are available only in Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC) showrooms.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 22:44 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 22:44 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakasareesMysore Silk

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