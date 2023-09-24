Impact of Cong's guarantee scheme will reflect in Lok Sabha elections, says Karnataka minister Madhu Bangarappa

Karnataka Minister of Primary & Secondary Education Madhu Bangarappa said that voters will support Congress in Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Madhu Bangrappa, who is also an observer to DK Lok Sabha Constituency for identifying winnable candidates in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, said that the Lok Sabha election result in Dakshina Kannada constituency will herald a change in the country’s political image.
He was speaking during a meeting of the Congress leaders held at Congress Bhavana in Mangaluru to discuss the winnability of candidates from the constituency.
“People are moving away from communal politics and emotional issues that were raked up all these years to win the election by the Opposition. The guarantees have benefited the people in the state and the impact will be reflected in the Lok Sabha election,” he said.
The minister said that a survey will be conducted to collect opinions from party workers, various organisations and general public.
Earlier during the press meet prior to the meeting, Madhu Bangarappa said, “KPCC has given 15 days time to identify winnable candidates. We have taken it as a challenge to win Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency. We are confident that people will support the Congress.”
Answers through guarantee
Madhu Bangarappa said that the Congress-led government has given answers to the opponents through its guarantee programme.
In the last 120 days since coming to power, the government has implemented guarantee schemes. “The voters have taught BJP lesson for disrupting communal harmony in the state and levelling baseless allegations."
To a query on JD(S)- BJP alliance, Madhu Bangarappa said, “We do not know where JD(S) has gone or what happened to them. They referred to Congress as communal. Modi campaigned in Mandya. However, the BJP lost the assembly election. People decide the mandate. It was Congress which gave people the right to vote which was utilised effectively. If the government had discharged its responsibility effectively, then people would have supported them. We have fulfilled the promises and assurances given to the people.”
“The BJP won by raking up emotional issues in DK. They will lose the election on the same issue in the future. Veteran leaders like Janardhan Poojary had won in the past. The Congress will come back to power,” he said.
“Several JD(S) leaders are in contact with Congress after the JD(S)-BJP alliance. Through the alliance, their ideology has changed. Even leaders from Mangaluru are also in contact with the Congress,” he said.