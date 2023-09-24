Impact of Cong's guarantee scheme will reflect in Lok Sabha elections, says Karnataka minister Madhu Bangarappa

Answers through guarantee

Madhu Bangarappa said that the Congress-led government has given answers to the opponents through its guarantee programme.

In the last 120 days since coming to power, the government has implemented guarantee schemes. “The voters have taught BJP lesson for disrupting communal harmony in the state and levelling baseless allegations."

To a query on JD(S)- BJP alliance, Madhu Bangarappa said, “We do not know where JD(S) has gone or what happened to them. They referred to Congress as communal. Modi campaigned in Mandya. However, the BJP lost the assembly election. People decide the mandate. It was Congress which gave people the right to vote which was utilised effectively. If the government had discharged its responsibility effectively, then people would have supported them. We have fulfilled the promises and assurances given to the people.”

“The BJP won by raking up emotional issues in DK. They will lose the election on the same issue in the future. Veteran leaders like Janardhan Poojary had won in the past. The Congress will come back to power,” he said.

“Several JD(S) leaders are in contact with Congress after the JD(S)-BJP alliance. Through the alliance, their ideology has changed. Even leaders from Mangaluru are also in contact with the Congress,” he said.