Impacts inescapable: Climate change hits health, homes

N H Ravindranath, an IPCC author and a retired professor at the Indian Institute of Science, said that the 45% of the Indian population dependent on agriculture suffers twice in the ongoing climate crisis. "First, the exposure to the heatwave-like conditions and the stress caused by droughts will increase the likelihood of climate-related illness. Secondly, poor economic status will prevent people from accessing the health services required to overcome their suffering. This is where a comprehensive action plan by the government will play a role in mitigating the impact and help these populations adapt to the circumstances," he said.