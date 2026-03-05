Implement internal quota or face protests, BJP's Vijayendra warns govt

<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra on Wednesday warned the ruling Congress of launching a massive stir if the state government failed to implement internal reservation among the Scheduled Castes (SCs) for the proposed recruitment of 56,432 government employees.</p>.<p>The BJP wants all vacancies in the government filled, said Vijayendra. Pointing out that it was the government’s prerogative to recruit either 50,000 or 1,00,000 employees, Vijayendra added, “But the BJP government increased reservation to 56% and ensured internal reservation. Oppressed communities should be given opportunities through internal reservation.”</p>.<p>The state government’s decision to go ahead with the recruitment drive sans internal reservation has triggered protests by members of the Madiga community, who have been fighting for internal reservation for many decades now.</p>.<p>Incidentally, the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government had raised the reservation cap from 50% to 56%, with reservation for SCs going up from 15% to 17%, and that of Scheduled Tribes (STs) rising from 3% to 7%. The BJP had also announced that it would follow the recommendations made by the Madhuswamy committee for structuring its internal reservation matrix, although the Supreme Court gave its nod for states to proceed with internal reservation only in August 2024, more than a year after the BJP lost power in Karnataka. </p>.Karnataka jobs: Decision on internal quota likely after notification.<p><br>The decision to raise the reservation cap to 56% has been challenged in the court since it is in violation of the 50% rule set by the Supreme Court in the Indra Sawhney case.</p>.<p>Accusing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of betraying oppressed communities, Vijayendra said, “If he (Siddaramaiah) has any concern for SCs and STs, he must not give the lame excuse that the case is pending before the courts; he should ensure justice by providing jobs. This attitude that the government has adopted, of pinching the child and then swinging the cradle, is a crime.” </p>.<p>Failure to implement internal reservation would make the CM responsible for the ensuing consequences, warned Vijayendra, urging him to take a decision on the issue.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the state Cabinet is slated to meet on Thursday, where the contentious issue is expected to be discussed.</p>