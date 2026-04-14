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Improvements made to e-Swathu: Priyank Kharge

Priyank said 1.52 lakh applications had been received, of which 1.33 lakh were processed.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 23:56 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 23:56 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaPriyank Kharge

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