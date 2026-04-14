<p>Bengaluru: Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday said 1.33 lakh applications had been successfully processed on e-Swathu 2.0 platform, which has undergone “a series of improvements”.</p>.<p>Priyank said 1.52 lakh applications had been received, of which 1.33 lakh were processed. He added that 76,093 applications had been received under the newly-introduced form 11B, which are currently at various stages of approval.</p>.<p>“We have reviewed feedback and taken steps to resolve key technical challenges in e-Swathu 2.0. Our focus is to make it more seamless, transparent and citizen-friendly, while ensuring faster disposal of applications,” Kharge said.</p>.Let RSS file case against Kharge on its letterhead: Priyank.<p>Allowing submission of applications for new multi-storey (apartment) properties at gram panchayat level, introduction of automatic conversion of land measurements (gunta and cents) into square metres, resolving issues related to submission of encumbrance certificates (EC), fixing errors encountered while saving applications, enabling smooth download of e-Khata documents and addressing integration issues with electricity supply companies are among the fixes. Priyank said the government will soon enable modifications to newly-approved properties and integrate guidance values from the department of stamps & registration. For more help, call 94834 76000.</p>