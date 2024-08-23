In 1st charge sheet against Prajwal Revanna, SIT details 3 incidents of sex abuse

Bengaluru: The Karnataka police have charged former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna with raping a 47-year-old former househelp and sexually harassing her married daughter. He is also accused of filming the act and destroying the evidence from his mobile phone.

Additionally, Prajwal's father H D Revanna, a JD(S) MLA from Holenarasipura, has been charged with groping the housemaid on multiple occasions. This is the first charge sheet that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed in the Hassan sexual abuse case, which came to light amid the Lok Sabha elections in April this year and made global headlines.

While Prajwal is alleged to have sexually assaulted dozens of women, he has been named in only four FIRs so far. The SIT has filed the charge sheet in the first FIR, registered at the Holenarasipura police station on April 28.