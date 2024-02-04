In a first, Karnataka brings in uniform fares for all cabs

Bengaluru: For the first time, Karnataka has fixed uniform kilometre-based fares for all types of cabs plying in Bengaluru and elsewhere in the state, including airport taxis and those attached to ride aggregators. The state government has warned against "unauthorised" practices such as surge pricing.

A notification issued by the transport secretariat on February 3, 2024, noted that the state government had decided to introduce uniform fares by modifying two notifications issued in 2021 under Section 67(1)(i) of the Motor Vehicle Rules, 1988.

Cabs have been categorised into three based on their purchase price (see the table). The government has also stipulated luggage, waiting time and night-time charges. While taxi drivers/aggregators can collect GST and tolls from passengers, they cannot levy any per-minute charges.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said a uniform fare structure had been adopted to plug "inconsistencies" in the cab fare structure and address complaints from drivers and passengers.

"Cab aggregators often charge passengers arbitrarily: one fare for lean hours and another for peak hours. We have addressed this anomaly," he told DH.