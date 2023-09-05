In a major reshuffle, 35 IPS officers transferred with immediate effect

In a major reshuffle, the Karnataka Government has transferred as many as 35 IPS officers with immediate effect. While commissioner of Mangaluru, - Kuldeep Kumar Jain has been replaced by Anupam Agarwal, a 2008 batch IPS officer, who was awaiting posting.

Five DCPs (Law and Order) and two DCPs (Traffic) have been changed in Bengaluru.

Dr. S D Sharanappa, Deputy Inspector General & Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Bengaluru City, has been posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police and Director, Karnataka Police Academy, Mysore.

Vartika Katiyar, Superintendent of Police(SP), State Crime Record Bureau, is posted as SP, Internal Security Division, Bengaluru.

Karthik Reddy, SP, Ramanagara is posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police(DCP), Traffic South Division, Bengaluru.

K. Santosh Babu, SP, Intelligence is posted as DCP, Administration, Bengaluru City.

Yathish Chandra G H, (DCP), Crime-1 is posted as SP, Internal Security Division.

Dr. Bheemashankar S Guled,(DCP), East Division, Bengaluru City is posted as SP, Belagavi.

Nikam Prakash Amrit, SP, Anti Naxal Force, Karkala is posted as SP, Wireless.

Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad, SP, Tumakuru is posted as DCP, South Division, Bengaluru City.

D. Devaraja, waiting for posting, is posted as DCP, East Division Bengaluru City.

Abdul Ahad, SP, Coastal Security Police, Udupi is posted as DCP, Central Division, Bengaluru City.

S Girish,DCP, Whitefield is posted as DCP, West Division, Bengaluru City.

Sanjeev M. Patil, SP, Belagavi is posted as DCP, Whitefield Division, Bengaluru City.

K Parashurama, waiting for posting, is posted as SP, Intelligence.

H D Ananda Kumar, SP, Vijayapura is posted as SP, Directorate of Civil Rights and Enforcement.

Suman D. Pennekar, DCP, Traffic West Division, Bengaluru City is posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police, Headquarters-1.

Dekka Kishore Babu, SP, Intelligence is posted as SP & Principal, Police Training Centre, Kalaburgi.Kona Vamsi Krishna, Commandant,1st Battalion, Karnataka State Reserve Police(KSRP) is posted as DCP, Command Centre, Bengaluru.

Laxman Nimbargi, DCP, West Division, Bengaluru City is posted as SP, State Crime Record Bureau.Arun K, SP & Principal, Police Training Centre, Kalaburgi is posted as SP, Udupi.

Mohammad Sujeetha M S, DCP, Traffic South Division, Bengaluru City is posted as SP, Hassan.Jayaprakash, SP, Bagalkot is posted as SP, Intelligence.

Shekhar H. Tekkannavar, waiting for posting, is posted as DCP, Crime, Bengaluru City.

Sarah Fathima, SP, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is posted as DCP, Traffic East Division, Bengaluru City.

Sonawane Rishikesh Bhagawan, SP, Intelligence is posted as SP, Vijayapura. Lokesh Bharamappa Jagalasar, Director, Karnataka Police Academy, Mysuru, is posted as SP and Deputy Director, Karnataka Police Academy, Mysuru.

R. Srinivas Gowda, DCP, Central Division, Bengaluru City is posted as DCP, City Crime Branch-2, Bengaluru.

P. Krishnakant, DCP, South Division, Bengaluru City, is posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police (Administration).

Amarnath Reddy Y, SP, Intelligence, Kalaburagi is posted as SP, Bagalkot.

Hariram Shankar, SP, Hassan, is posted as SP, Intelligence.Adduru Srinivasulu,DCP, Law and Order, Kalaburgi, is posted as SP, Kalaburgi.

Anshu Kumar, waiting for posting, is posted as SP, Coastal Security Police, Udupi.

Kanika Sikriwal, under the orders of transfer as SP, CID, is posted as DCP, Law and Order, Kalaburgi.

Kushal Chouksey, under the orders of transfer as SP, Intelligence, is posted as Joint Director, Forensic Science Laboratory, Bengaluru.

Ravindra Kashinath Gadadi, DCP, Command Centre, Bengaluru City is posted as SP, Intelligence.