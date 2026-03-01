<p>Shivamogga: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday informed that the state government is in constant touch with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mea">Ministry of External Affairs</a> and efforts are on to bring back Kannadigas stranded in Arab countries, without any problems.</p><p>Speaking to the media at the Shivamogga airport, he said that 30 people from Ballari stranded in Arab countries will be brought back and that the Indians in Dubai are safe.</p><p>He also promised that Kannadigas will be brought back safely. "The safety of Kannadigas living in Arab countries has been discussed with the Chief Secretary and the local commissioner. The Dubai airport has been closed, and once it is opened, arrangements will be made to bring them back safely to India."</p>.All efforts underway to bring back Indians stranded in West Asia conflict zone: Pralhad Joshi.<p>The CM said that Legislative Council member Bhoje Gowda is in Dubai and informed him over a phone call that he is safe in the hotel.</p><p>Referring to US attack on Iran, he called it unnecessary. "America, which preaches peace, is waging war on another country. America has a contradictory stance and I condemn this," he said.</p><p>He said that Iranian President Ayatollah Khamenei was assassinated and that he will pray for his soul to rest in peace. </p><p>When questioned on power tarriff hike, he said there is no such proposal before the government as of now.</p>