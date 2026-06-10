In Karnataka's Dharwad, minor girl dies by suicide; harassment alleged

<p>Dharwad: A minor girl from a village in Dharwad taluk died by suicide after being subjected to mental harassment by a Muslim youth, alleged Dalit Sangharsh Samiti (DSS) leader Hemavati T.</p>.<p>Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, Hemavati charged that one Nayeem Baig of Hanumanakoppa had harassed the girl after pretending to be in a relationship with her.</p>.<p>She said that unable to bear the harassment, the girl consumed insecticide on May 8 in an attempt to end her life. The girl was admitted to Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute (KMCRI), but succumbed to her condition on May 9, despite treatment, she added.</p>.Woman drugged, gang-raped in Channagiri taluk in Karnataka's Davangere, 10 arrested.<p>Hemavati further alleged that the girl’s mobile phone contained photographs taken along with the accused. The mobile phone of the accused was switched off after the girl’s death.</p>.<p>Although a case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the accused has not yet been arrested.</p>.<p>She alleged: “The police have also acted in favour of the youth in this case. As a result, the case was registered only 15 days after the girl’s death, following the directions of the Superintendent of Police.”</p>.<p>She claimed that the girl’s illiterate parents were being sidelined and the police were attempting to hush up the <br />case.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Demand action</p>.<p>She demanded an immediate, thorough investigation and strict action against the guilty. Otherwise, they (DSS office-bearers) along with the victim’s parents would launch a dharna, seeking justice, <br />she warned.</p>