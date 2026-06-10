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Homeindiakarnataka

In Karnataka's Dharwad, minor girl dies by suicide; harassment alleged

Although a case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the accused has not yet been arrested.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 01:11 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 01:11 IST
KarnatakaCrime

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