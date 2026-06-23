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Homeindiakarnataka

In less than 18 months, Karnataka bus corporations seek another fare hike

Citing high diesel prices & staff wages, BMTC wants 40% hike, other RTCs 33%.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 21:17 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 21:17 IST
Karnataka NewsKSRTCRTCsfare hike

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