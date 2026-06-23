In less than 18 months, Karnataka bus corporations seek another fare hike

<p>Bengaluru: Bus corporations in Karnataka have sought another fare hike less than 18 months after the last revision, citing rising operational costs due to higher diesel prices and employee wages.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ksrtc">Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC)</a>, North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) have each sought a 33% fare increase, while the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has sought a steeper 40% hike, well-placed sources told DH. The proposal was submitted to the Transport Department secretary about two weeks ago, they added. </p><p>The sources clarified that the eventual hike, if approved, could be "far lower than" what the corporations had sought. </p>.Karnataka bus strike looms from May 20 as RTC staff firm on pay hike, arrears demands.<p>According to the proposal, the corporations will incur an additional annual expenditure of Rs 873.64 crore after implementing a 12.5% salary hike for employees from July 1, 2026. A Rs 7.81-per-litre increase in diesel prices will raise the annual fuel bill by another Rs 395 crore. </p><p>The RTCs have released Rs 450 crore towards employee arrears but still owe Rs 821 crore. They also contend that the Shakti scheme, which offers free bus travel to women domiciled in Karnataka, has reduced the share of fare-paying male passengers from 48% to 36%, creating a cash-flow crunch for daily operations. Collectively, the corporations face liabilities of Rs 6,000 crore, including provident fund, diesel and gratuity dues and arrears for retired employees.</p><p>The RTCs last raised fares by 15% with effect from January 5, 2025. Before that, BMTC had revised fares in 2014 and the other corporations in 2020.</p><p>In October 2025, the Transport Department notified the Karnataka Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Rules, providing for a Public Transport Fare Regulatory Committee modelled on the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC). The panel, to be headed by a retired additional chief secretary or high court judge with the KSRTC managing director as member-secretary, would review the RTCs' financial health and recommend periodic fare revisions.</p><p>However, the government deferred constituting the committee, which was expected by the end of 2025, because of the pending Bengaluru civic polls, the sources said.</p>.Karnataka announces 12.5% pay hike for RTC staff; unions firm on May 20 strike.<p>Then Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy had said fare revisions would take place every two years and be capped at 2-5% to minimise the burden on passengers.</p><p><strong>Strike barred for six months</strong></p><p>The state government has issued a fresh notification declaring bus operations an essential service and prohibiting strike by RTC employees from July 1 to December 31, 2026, under Section 3(1) of the Karnataka Essential Services Maintenance (Amendment) Act, 2025. An earlier notification had barred strikes from January 1 to June 30.</p><p>The Joint Action Committee of the Trade Unions of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation had called an indefinite strike from May 20 but withdrew it following a high court order.</p><p>The unions are demanding Rs 1,785 crore in arrears for 38 months and a 25% pay hike from January 1, 2024.</p><p>The government has agreed to pay Rs 1,271.92 crore in arrears only for 26 months, refusing to pay another Rs 513.08 crore for 2020 due to the pandemic. It also announced a 12.5% pay hike with effect from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2029.</p><p>Committee general secretary Vijaya Bhaskar DA described the notification as "routine", noting that they had paused the strike because of the court order. "We'll answer it legally. The next hearing is on July 3," he stated.</p>