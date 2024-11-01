In name of I-T raid, house-maid, another man dupes Karnataka woman of Rs 7.5 L cash, diamond necklace

<p>Udupi: A woman was duped by her house maid and another man in the name of I-T raid and decamped with Rs 7.50 lakh cash and diamond necklace worth Rs three lakh.</p><p>In a complaint, Juliet (44), a resident of Perampalli in Shivalli village said that she had employed Sunitha from Perampalli as a housemaid four months ago. The complainant had shared her marital issues with Sunitha, who allegedly advised her to divorce her husband. Upset by this, the complainant decided to leave her home and, on October 28, she had asked her mother to come to her house. Her mother brought clothes, some gold, and Rs 1 lakh in cash from the Rs 10 lakh kept in her husband’s family locker.</p>.Fake country bomb-like objects left behind by thieves create panic in Karnataka's Aldur.<p>On October 29, Sunitha arrived at the complainant's house with a person named Stany. They claimed to be Income Tax officers and told her that they were going to conduct a raid and that she needed to remove cash and valuables from the locker. They took the locker key from her, opened it, and placed Rs 1.5 lakh into her bag, while keeping Rs 7.5 lakh in cash and a diamond necklace worth Rs 3 lakh in Sunitha's bag, stating they would return it later.</p><p>The complainant accused Sunitha and Stany of deceiving her by pretending to be Income Tax officers. A case has been registered at Manipal Police Station under Sections 316(7), 318(4), and R/w 3(5) of the BNS Act.</p>