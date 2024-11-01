Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

In name of I-T raid, house-maid, another man dupes Karnataka woman of Rs 7.5 L cash, diamond necklace

The complainant had employed the woman pretending to be the I-T officer as a housemaid four months back.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 09:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2024, 09:04 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us