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In the estuaries of Uttara Kannada: A livelihood beneath the water

Women play a central role in clam harvesting. They collect, clean, sort and prepare the clams for sale.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 02:31 IST
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Clams harvested by diggers in the Aghanashini estuary. Photo/M G Nayak
Clams harvested by diggers in the Aghanashini estuary. Photo/M G Nayak
Clams harvested from the Kali river. Photo/Dileep Revankar
Clams harvested from the Kali river. Photo/Dileep Revankar
Women look for clams in the Aghanashini river in Kumta. Photo/Govindraj Javali
Women look for clams in the Aghanashini river in Kumta. Photo/Govindraj Javali
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Published 10 June 2026, 19:55 IST
KarnatakaUttara KannadaSpectrum

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