In the estuaries of Uttara Kannada: A livelihood beneath the water

<p>As one crosses the Kali bridge in Karwar between February and June, the sight of people repeatedly diving into the river is hard to miss. Carrying baskets in their hands, they disappear beneath the water and resurface moments later.</p>.<p>Beneath the surface lies a source of livelihood for scores of families who depend on its aquatic resources.</p>.<p>As we moved closer, Nagaveni Sarang, Deepa Metha, Nagendra Giraf, Pandarinath Sarang and several others emerged from the knee-deep waters, their clothes drenched after hours of work. Nearby, a wooden boat reached the shore carrying several baskets filled with clams. Two more boats laden with similar loads were moored close by.</p>.<p>“We wait for the tide to recede and for the river current to slow down. Such opportunities come only a few times a day. During those two or three hours, we dive for clams. We then sell them to traders and take some home for cooking,” said Nagaveni.</p>.Veg ramen, no fish broth, please!.<p>Women play a central role in clam harvesting. They collect, clean, sort and prepare the clams for sale.</p>.<p>A coastal livelihood</p>.<p>Diving into estuaries to collect shellfish (clam or bivalves) is common in the coastal districts, particularly in the estuaries of the Kali, Aghanashini, Sharavathi, Gangavali and Venkatapur rivers. For hundreds of fishing families in Sunkeri, Nandangadda, Kodibag and Alvewada within Karwar city limits, it is an important source of livelihood. In villages along the Aghanashini river in Kumta taluk, such as Deevgi, Mankon, Mirjan, Musuguppa and Hondadakkal, it provides supplementary income alongside fishing. </p>.<p>Along Karnataka’s coast, clams occupy an important place in local cuisine. Known as tisre in the Karwar region and belachu in parts of Kumta, they are commonly prepared as curry, sukka (a dry preparation) or cooked with Malabar spinach (basale) during the monsoon season. Dishes made using clams from the Kali river are in demand not only in Karwar but also in neighbouring Goa. The steady demand for these dishes keeps many families engaged in clam harvesting despite the risks involved. </p>.<p>Demanding work</p>.<p>Harvesters enter the water during low tide, when the sea recedes and the river flow is at its weakest. They search for clams buried beneath mudflats and sand, using their bare hands. At times, they hold their breath and dive only to return empty-handed. Experienced collectors rely on subtle clues such as water colour, the direction of the current and the nature of the riverbed to identify productive locations.</p>.<p>“Hard work by two people for three hours in the river can yield around 60 to 70 kg of clams,” said Santosh Gowda of Deevgi. He added that demand for clams generally increases during the seasons of fishing ban and during May-June when fish catches are low. “In the market, a pile of 100 shellfish is sold at around Rs 150 while the clamdiggers get around Rs 100.” </p>.<p>If harvesting is difficult, selling the catch can sometimes be even tougher.</p>.<p>“Traders waiting near the riverbank buy clams from us at low prices and sell them at much higher rates in the market,” said Madevi Harikantra from the Aghanashini estuary. “We take the risks and do the hard work, but when money is urgently needed, we often have no choice but to accept the price they offer.”</p>.<p>Uncertain future</p>.<p>Clam collectors are increasingly worried about their future. Usually, shellfish that emerge in shallow river stretches around November reach full growth by May. In recent years, however, concerns have grown over declining populations.</p>.<p>“Years ago, black shellfish were available in large numbers around Shiragunji close to Ankola,” said Lakshmi Gowda. “Now their population has declined, forcing us to travel farther to collect them.”</p>.<p>According to N M Guruprasad, who has researched shellfish, dams and the resulting changes in river flow have contributed to a decline in clam populations in the Kali and Sharavathi estuaries of Uttara Kannada district. He believes their numbers can recover only if the rivers’ natural flow is restored.</p>.<p>Experts also point to sand extraction and excessive harvesting as factors affecting clam populations. The decline is becoming visible across several parts of Uttara Kannada district, affecting communities that depend on clam harvesting for their livelihood.</p>.<p>Marine biologist Shivakumar Haragi believes conservation measures are necessary to prevent further decline.</p>.<p>“Everyone should release smaller shellfish back into the water,” he said. “Otherwise, their population may decline further in the coming years."</p> .<p>Haragi adds that shellfish is a nutritious food source and plays an important ecological role by filtering impurities from the water and helping improve water quality.</p><p>However, he cautions that shellfish harvested from polluted or algae-laden waters may pose health risks.</p><p>Despite the difficulties, the divers return to the estuaries day after day. The clams they gather help support their families and sustain a traditional coastal livelihood.</p><p><em>(Translated from Kannada by Divyashri Mudakavi)</em></p>