In third such incident in a week, two carcasses of Baleen whale washed ashore Honnavar beach

The Forest Department does not have marine biologists and has to depend on NGOs and researchers to conduct the postmortem.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has identified the Baleen whale as the least concern species. However, Cetacean biologist and member of Cetacean Specialist Group IUCN Dipani Sutaria, says that with limited data available on the population of such species, any mortality should be a cause of concern.

Given that the sea shores of Karnataka have hardly any submerged rocky surface, the coastal areas, especially the Marine Sanctuary area witness diverse aquatic life. Marine Biologist Prakash Mesta says the beaches of Uttara Kannada are ideal places for breeding for several species including whales and sea turtles. “However, of late we are witnessing heavy movement of ships. The baleen whales that migrate in groups might have succumbed to injuries caused in an accident with one of the such ships,” he said.

He said in the last three years the local fishermen have reported the death of at least seven whales and 13 dolphins between Karwar and Bhatkal.

Prakash said the lack of financial, machine and human resources at the marine cell in the district is one of the reasons for the poor protection of aquatic animals in the State.

Ravishankar concedes that the department does not have the required boats and equipment to patrol in the deep sea or during high waves. “Currently, we are only administrating the marine sanctuary. With limited resources, we are unable to provide protection. We have sent proposals to both State and Union governments to provide us with required experts and equipment,” he said.