'Inappropriate Kannada translations': Siddaramaiah orders KPSC Gazetted Probationers' exam to be reconducted

'Those responsible for these lapses have been relieved of their duties', the CM said.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 02 September 2024, 07:18 IST

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Monday announced that he had directed the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) to reconduct the Gazetted Probationers' examination, in light of reports emerging that there were 'inappropriate Kannada translations of questions'.

Taking to X, the Congress leader added that exams would be held within two months, to ensure fairness to all candidates.

He also added that those responsible for the lapses have been relieved of their duties.

"The upcoming examination will be conducted with the utmost responsibility and accountability following all due diligence," the CM promised, adding "We remain committed to upholding the integrity of our recruitment processes."

More to follow...

Published 02 September 2024, 07:18 IST
