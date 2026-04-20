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Inclusion of an offence in FIR would not vanish efficacy of anticipatory bail: Karnataka High Court

The complaint was against Aravind Kumar and his colleagues alleging that they cheated her by not handing over the house site even after receiving Rs 17 lakh.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 15:45 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 15:45 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka High Courtanticipatory bail

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