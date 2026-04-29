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Income certificate scam in Karnataka? 'Low-income' students took costly seats

In 2025-26, more than 2,400 students submitted income certificates to claim reservation.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 20:54 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 20:54 IST
Karnataka NewsReservationincome

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