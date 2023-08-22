Inculcate secular values among students: CM Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday directed the vice-chancellors of state-run universities to inculcate the spirit of secularism among students. He was speaking at a meeting with the VCs to discuss issues related to higher education, including National Education Policy, in the city on Monday.
Siddaramaiah even asked them to look for those with a secular mindset while appointing guest faculties. He clearly told the VCs not to entertain those who believe in superstition and were against the constitution inside the campuses.
“What is the use of creating graduates with a superstitious mindset and without having rational thinking?” he asked the VCs.
On the decision to scrap the NEP, he said, “To stop youngsters getting influenced from any caste or religion, we are framing our own policy for the state.” Siddaramaiah has instructed the officials concerned to release Rs 230 cr to provide laptops for SC/ST students studying in public varsities.