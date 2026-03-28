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Indecisiveness on internal quota may dent Congress prospects in Karnataka bypolls

Congress has the challenging task of winning over the Madiga/SC (Left) community, which has significant numbers in both Davangere and Bagalkot constituencies.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 20:30 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 20:30 IST
India NewsCongressKarnatakaElections

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