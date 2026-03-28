<p>Bengaluru: Having deferred a decision on including internal reservation in the ongoing recruitment process for 56,432 jobs until the byelections are over, the ruling Congress has the challenging task of winning over the Madiga/SC (Left) community, which has significant numbers in both Davangere and Bagalkot constituencies. </p>.<p>The internal reservation issue has divided the SC community. While the Holeya/ SC (Right), Lambani, Bhovi, Korma and Korcha communities have favoured the current recruitment plan, the Madiga community has sought recruitment including internal reservation. The government postponed the special Cabinet meeting scheduled on March 27, citing the model code of conduct in the two bypoll-bound constituencies as a hurdle. </p>.<p>Traditionally, Madigas have significant numbers in both Bagalkot and Davangere districts. As per the Nagamohan Das Commission’s report on internal reservation (submitted to the government on August 04, 2025), Madigas comprise 1.27 lakh of the 3.53 lakh SC population in Davangere <br>district, while their numbers form 1.11 lakh of the 3.70 lakh SC population in Bagalkot district.</p>.<p>According to Congress sources, there are around 30,000-35,000 Madiga community electors in the Davangere South constituency, which has around 2.31 lakh voters. </p>.<p>Sources in both Congress and BJP noted that the Madigas were the largest SC bloc in the Bagalkot constituency. As per BJP estimates, there are around 41,000-43,000 SC voters, of which around 30,000-32,000 are from the Madiga community.</p>.<p>The stakes are particularly high in Bagalkot, which witnessed a reasonably tight fight in 2023, when the late H Y Meti won the elections by a margin of 5,878 votes.</p>.<p>A senior Congress leader from the Madiga community acknowledged that there was a risk of the community not voting for the party if leaders did not convince effectively.</p>.<p>H Anjaneya, former social welfare minister and one of the eminent Madiga leaders in the Congress, told DH that internal reservation was the “6th guarantee” of the Congress.</p>.<p>“Internal reservation will be provided after April 9. There’s no need to worry. We will get justice. By voting in even higher numbers and making our candidates victorious, we should seek internal reservation,” Anjaneya added.</p>.<p><strong>‘Community leadership needed’</strong></p>.<p>Former union minister and BJP leader A Narayanaswamy, who also hails from the Madiga community, noted that the saffron party could gain an advantage only if community leaders are given leadership roles.</p>.<p>“It all depends on how the community leaders are given an opportunity. Not all politics is possible through money alone. Communities have their own leadership and connect. Only when local leaders are taken along, will the votes get converted.”</p>