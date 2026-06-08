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Homeindiakarnataka

Indefinite protest for separate corporation suspended till July 8

The decision was announced on Monday evening by Separate Corporation Agitation Forum president B D Hiremath following a non-partisan meeting of protesters held at the KVS.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 18:36 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 18:36 IST
Karnataka NewsprotestKarnataka

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