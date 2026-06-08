Indefinite protest for separate corporation suspended till July 8

<p>Dharwad: The indefinite <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/dharwad-gears-up-for-another-protest-seeking-govt-jobs-4023999">protest </a>demanding the formation of a separate corporation for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dharwad">Dharwad</a>, which had been continuing for the past 25 days, has been temporarily suspended until July 8.</p>.<p>The Separate Corporation Agitation Committee has warned the government that if no decision is taken regarding the formation of a separate municipal corporation by July 8, an intensified agitation will begin from July 9.</p>.<p>The decision was announced on Monday evening by Separate Corporation Agitation Forum president B D Hiremath following a non-partisan meeting of protesters held at the KVS. Representatives of the BJP, Congress, JD(S), and various organisations participated in discussion on whether to continue or suspend the agitation.</p>.Dharwad gears up for another protest seeking govt jobs.<p>Hiremath said the struggle for a separate corporation would continue. However, since a new government has recently been formed, it requires adequate time to address administrative matters at the government level.</p>.<p>“Although we are temporarily suspending the agitation, our efforts to draw the government’s attention and provide necessary information and documents will continue. If the government fails to establish a separate municipal corporation by July 8, we will launch a 24-hour indefinite satyagraha along with an intensified agitation from July 9,” he warned.</p>.<p>Verbal clash</p>.<p>The agitation committee had initially convened the meeting at KVS to discuss whether the protest should continue or be suspended. However, heated arguments between local Congress and BJP leaders nearly escalated into a physical confrontation, prompting Hiremath to shift the meeting to the protest venue.</p>.Bharat Bandh |Trade unions demand withdrawal of labour codes during protests in Hubballi and Dharwad.<p>Congress leaders Shivashankar Hampannavar and Nagaraj Gouri argued that the government led by Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had only recently assumed office and needed time to address the issue.</p>.<p>They noted that the Chief Minister’s Office had already written to Hiremath seeking time and suggested suspending the agitation for two months before considering stronger action.</p>.<p>BJP leader Shivu Hiremath, however, pointed out that Congress leaders had earlier promised that approval for the separate corporation would be secured within 48 hours of the Governor’s assent. He argued that seeking two months’ time was unreasonable and demanded that the government be given only 15 days to act.</p>.<p>As the debate intensified, Congress and BJP leaders engaged in a heated exchange and reportedly came close to a physical altercation. Intervening, B D Hiremath reminded participants that the meeting was non-partisan and should not be used for political point-scoring.</p>.Villagers fear losing rustic tag if included in city corporation limits.<p>Despite the appeal, arguments between Congress and BJP members resumed and again escalated. Frustrated by the situation, Hiremath shifted the meeting to the protest venue, where a final resolution was passed to suspend the agitation until July 8.</p>