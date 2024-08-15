Independence Day 2024: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah urges Centre to give states their fair right in funds

Bengaluru: In his Independence Day address, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah brought back the issue of delayed fund allocation to states and urged the union government to release fair grants to states for development.
Addressing packed stands on the 78th Independence Day at the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground in Bengaluru, he noted that the union government had “ignored" Constitutional principles and delayed states their due financial share, thus inconveniencing people.
“History shows that people have never forgiven backdoor politics that disregards people’s mandate. In a democratic system, it is expected that opposition parties function responsibly in tandem with Constitutional principles, by respecting the people’s mandate,” he said, noting that the Lok Sabha elections reflected the electorate's political acumen ensuring that “democracy cannot be a puppet in anyone’s hands”.
In his 33-minute speech, Siddaramaiah paid his respects to the efforts of freedom fighters in the Independence movement, noting that if citizens failed their dreams of independent India, “we will end up witnessing disturbing developments like the ones happening in our neighbouring countries”.
Acknowledging both Dr B R Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi’s fight for the upliftment of oppressed sections, he reminded listeners that 2024 was the centenary year of both the Belagavi session of the Indian National Congress and Dr Ambedkar's Bahishkrit Hitakarini Sabha and assured that the state government would commemorate them.
“We must work to ensure that political freedom is preserved by providing social and economic freedom to all," he said.
Giving a brief rundown of the progress of the Congress government's five guarantee schemes, the chief minister explained this was the government's focus on redistribution of wealth and Universal Basic Income.
“These programme will continue," he repeated twice, emphasising that the government will give a “befitting” reply to people who prophesised the bankruptcy of the state through these schemes.
He shared the government’s other social security schemes and incentives, particularly DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) programmes and pro-farmer initiatives. “Since coming to power, our government has spent Rs 13,027 crore on social security schemes such as old age pensions, widow pensions, Maithri and Manaswini schemes,” he said.
Besides starting 100 new Maulana Azad schools and 25 Morarji Desai Residential Schools, Siddaramaiah noted, the government has appointed a total of 11,494 teachers to state-run primary schools. Acknowledging the delay in drought relief last year, he said that the government had disbursed Rs 3,454.66 crore to over 38.58 lakh farmers who suffered crop losses. “It has been decided to allocate houses along with Rs 1.2 lakh compensation for those lost houses (due to flooding),” he said. Additionally, the government intends to take up long-term infrastructure development for “Brand Bengaluru” through an integrated financial model costing at least Rs 48,686 crore. “Our government has a strong resolve to implement the Peripheral Ring Road project to reduce traffic congestion,” he said.
Landslide mitigation measures at Rs 100 crore in collaboration with the Geological Surgery of India and the National Institute of Rock Mechanics.
Construction of 1,917 km of state highways, 2,502 km of district main roads and 150 bridges.
Tenders underway for development of 1,468 km highways at an estimated cost of Rs 4,000 crore in stage 1 of State Highway Development Project Phase 5.
Ongoing projects worth Rs 5,000 crore through the Kalyana Karnataka Development Board.
Twenty new residential schools and 295 new post-matric hostels sanctioned this year under Karnataka Residential Education Institution Society.
Karnataka Clean Mobility Policy 2024-29 in final stages of approval.