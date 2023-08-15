Independence Day message: Minister H C Mahadevappa promises overall development of Mysuru district

Mahadevappa recalled the struggle of great leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabbhai Patel, Gopalakrishna Gokhale, Lokamanya Tilak, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad and many others. He also recalled the major role played by Karnataka in the freedom struggle and the personalities like Krantiveera Sangolli Rayana, Kittur Rani Chennamma and many others.

Mahadevappa said that the Congress-led state government is pro-people. As promised in the poll manifesto, the government is committed to the overall development of the state.

The poll guarantees like Shakti yojane, Anna bhagya and Gruha Jyothi schemes have been implemented and Gruha Lakshmi and Yuvanidhi schemes too will be implemented at the earliest, he said.

He also took the opportunity to explain the various development works taken up by the chief minister for his native district Mysuru. The CM has also announced new programmes to brand the GI products of the district like Mysuru Mallige, Nanjangud rasabale, Mysuru betel leaf and others.

Special programmes will be planned with the occasion of Mysuru state being renamed as Karnataka completing 50 years. He also spoke about works pertaining to the upgradation of Mysuru Exhibition grounds, a museum and an art gallery near Chamundi Vihar stadium, improving the capacity of wild animal rehabilitation centre in Mysuru and Bannerghatta, and new centres in Belagavi and Shivamogga will be taken up.