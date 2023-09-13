Independent religion status for Lingayats will not affect reservation benefits: S M Jamdar

Jagatik Lingayat Mahasabha National General Secretary S M Jamdar denied reports that an independent religion status for Lingayats would deprive the community of reservation benefits.
"Some vested interests are spreading such rumours to pursue their interests, they've been doing this since the very beginning of the movement for an independent religion status for the Lingayat community," he said.
Jamdar told reporters here on Wednesday that the reservation list in the state has Christians, Muslims and Jains. "Existing reservations for Lingayats will continue and the community will enjoy its benefit even after the Lingayat religion gets recognition. It is propaganda by some that Lingayats will not enjoy the benefits of reservation if the community gets an independent religion status," he said.
"Reservation benefits are based on social, educational and economic status. An independent religious status will not affect these benefits. We shall continue the movement for an independent Lingayat religion," he added.
Reacting to news of Basav Jaymritunjay Swamiji of Panchamsali peetha in Kudalsangam performing an ‘ishtlinga’ pooja on a national highway to demand 2A reservation for the Lingayat Panchamsali community, Jamdar said that thousands of vehicles ply on the national highway and keeping the ‘ishtlinga’ on the road for prayer was not acceptable.
"It affects traffic movement. Every community has the right to demand for reservation and there is nothing wrong with it. We oppose none. While making efforts to meet the demands, no religion should be desecrated," Jamdar said.