Independent religion status for Lingayats will not affect reservation benefits: S M Jamdar

Jagatik Lingayat Mahasabha National General Secretary S M Jamdar denied reports that an independent religion status for Lingayats would deprive the community of reservation benefits.

"Some vested interests are spreading such rumours to pursue their interests, they've been doing this since the very beginning of the movement for an independent religion status for the Lingayat community," he said.

Jamdar told reporters here on Wednesday that the reservation list in the state has Christians, Muslims and Jains. "Existing reservations for Lingayats will continue and the community will enjoy its benefit even after the Lingayat religion gets recognition. It is propaganda by some that Lingayats will not enjoy the benefits of reservation if the community gets an independent religion status," he said.