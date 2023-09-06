India-Bharat row: Siddaramaiah says emotional issues are brought out ahead of elections

Quoting the saying of 12 century AD social reformer Lord Basaveshwara, Siddaramaiah said, "Dayave Dharmada Moola'- Kindness is the root of the religion."

A political storm was kicked off in the country after invitations for a G20 dinner were sent out on behalf of President Droupadi Murmu describing her position as 'President of Bharat' instead of the customary 'President of India'.