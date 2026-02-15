Menu
India-US trade deal row: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah urges PM Modi 'not to sell out farmers'

The CM's remarks came in support of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, intensifying the opposition's attack on the union government over the trade deal.
Last Updated : 15 February 2026, 16:26 IST
