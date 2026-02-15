<p>Bengaluru: Demanding answers from PM Narendra Modi over the impact of the India-US interim trade deal, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Sunday said the country's farmers are "not bargaining chips but the lifeline of the nation".</p><p>He urged the prime minister not to "compromise India's interests, trade away farmers for political gains, or bow to foreign pressure."</p><p>The CM's remarks came in support of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, intensifying the opposition's attack on the union government over the trade deal.</p><p>Siddaramaiah took to 'X' with a string of questions, claiming Indian farmers are being "betrayed".</p>.Rahul Gandhi attacks Indo-US trade deal, flags ‘betrayal of farmers’.<p>"The concerns raised by Shri Rahul Gandhi about the impact of the India-US trade deal on our farmers, dairy sector, Minimum Support Price (MSP) system, and India's long-term agricultural independence deserve a clear and honest response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the CM said.</p><p>He added that if the deal allows unchecked GM imports, weakens safeguards, or gradually opens more crops without protection, it would directly harm farmers across the country, including in Karnataka.</p><p>"PM Narendra Modi, do not sell India's interests. Do not trade away our farmers for political compulsions. Do not surrender to foreign pressure. Our farmers are not bargaining chips; they are the lifeline of this nation," he wrote.</p>