India will be self-sufficient in urea production next year: Minister Khuba in Mangaluru

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of his inspection of Plastic Park project work, he said already five plants are producing urea in the country. The sixth plant will start functioning next year. With this, the country aims to produce 12.7 lakh metric tonne urea annually and will become self-sufficient in urea production, he said.

"We want to increase the use of nano urea in the country. Research on nano urea and nano DAP has been carried out and field trials have also been completed. The government wants to reduce the use of granular urea by replacing it with nano urea," he said.