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Indian Gaur attack claims life of plantation worker in Kalasa

Personnel from the Forest department and the Police department visited the spot and conducted an inspection.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 09:22 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 09:22 IST
Karnataka NewsKalasaplantation workersGaur

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