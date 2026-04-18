<p>Chikkamagaluru: A plantation worker was killed in an Indian Gaur attack at an estate in Marasanige village of Kalasa on Saturday.</p><p>The deceased has been identified as Chetan (30), a resident of Kavanahalla near Horanadu. He was working at the estate when the incident occurred.</p>.Kalasa farmers stage protest perturbed by rise in human-animal conflict.<p>Chetan encountered an Indian Gaur during work, and the animal suddenly attacked him. Local residents rushed him to a nearby hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries. He had sustained severe chest injuries after being gored by the Indian Gaur. </p><p>Personnel from the Forest department and the Police department visited the spot and conducted an inspection.</p>