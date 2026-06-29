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Homeindiakarnataka

India’s civilisational strength lies in timeless wisdom: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

He said institutions like the Academy of Comparative Philosophy and Religion (ACPR) play a crucial role in carrying forward the country’s rich intellectual and spiritual heritage.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 18:47 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 18:47 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaGajendra Singh Shekhawat

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