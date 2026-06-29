India’s civilisational strength lies in timeless wisdom: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

<p>Belagavi: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday said India’s civilisational strength lies in its ability to preserve timeless wisdom while creating new centres of knowledge for future generations. </p><p>He said institutions like the Academy of Comparative Philosophy and Religion (ACPR) play a crucial role in carrying forward the country’s rich intellectual and spiritual heritage.</p>.<p>Speaking as the chief guest at the valedictory programme of the ACPR’s centenary celebrations, Shekhawat released the complete works of Gurudev Prof R D Ranade.</p>.<p>He lauded the Academy for taking the philosophy and teachings of Gurudev Ranade to the people despite its limited resources. “Gurudev Ranade’s writings were not merely scholarly works but reflections of his spiritual experiences and messages for humanity,” he said.</p>.<p>Shekhawat observed that India has continuously reinvented its culture and traditions while offering guidance to the world. “The world recognises that the 21st century belongs to India, and the country is poised to provide leadership,” he remarked.</p>.<p><strong>Inner awakening</strong></p>.<p>Referring to the rapid growth of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Union Minister said technological advancement should be accompanied by inner awakening. “The question today is not whether humans have become more intelligent, but whether they have become more awakened. This was a subject of discussion even during the times of the sages and the Upanishads, and Gurudev Ranade addressed these ideas in his works,” he said.</p>.<p>He noted that while AI, quantum computing, space exploration and genome sequencing are transforming the modern world, Gurudev Ranade’s teachings continue to offer timeless guidance on self-realisation, devotion and India’s spiritual contribution to humanity.</p>.<p>Shekhawat said Gurudev Ranade highlighted that while different schools of Indian philosophy appeared to differ, they ultimately complemented one another through dialogue. Comparing knowledge and wisdom to a pyramid, he said the distance between different philosophies narrows as they approach the ultimate truth. “Gurudev never created controversy among philosophical traditions but accepted them as different paths leading to the same truth,” he added.</p>.<p>Delivering the valedictory address, RSS Akhil Bharatiya Vyavastha Pramukh Mangesh Bhende said Gurudev Ranade’s writings remain immortal. He said they emerged during a period when British rule sought to convince Indians that they lacked a rich cultural heritage. “Gurudev restored confidence in India’s philosophical traditions and gave the world a message that continues to inspire generations,” he said.</p>.<p><strong>Book release </strong></p>.<p>During the programme, Shekhawat also released Deenara Dayaalu, a book dedicated to the life and philosophy of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, along with a compilation of works from the national competition organised as part of the ACPR centenary celebrations.</p>.<p>He also laid the foundation stone for the proposed Centenary Auditorium on the ACPR’s campus.</p>.<p>Former MP Iranna Kadadi, RSS Karnataka Uttarprant Karyakarni Sadasya Arvindrao Deshpande, Deendayal Upadhyaya Research Institute, New Delhi Director Atul Jain and Rani Channamma University, Belagavi Vice-Chancellor C M Thyagaraja spoke.</p>.<p>ACPR secretary advocate Maruti Zirali welcomed and introduced the guests.</p>.<p>President advocate Ashok Potdar proposed a vote of thanks and Swati Jog compered.</p>