India’s peculiar situation; both malnutrition, obesity exist among children: UNICEF specialist

Mysuru: India's situation is peculiar. Both malnutrition and obesity exist among children. There is a huge rural and urban divide as well as affluence and poverty divide among the children. Thus it is a challenge, said Prosun Sen, communication specialist of UNICEF for Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

He was speaking during the inaugural function of a workshop for journalists, on ‘Children’s Rights’, organised by Journalism and Mass Communication department, University of Mysore, in association with UNESCO, at Vignan Bhavan, Manasagangotri, in Mysuru, on Thursday.