India's WC loss brings lull in Gujarati bat makers' business in Hubballi

Hubballi: When disappointed fans of Indian cricket team returned to their routine works on Monday, after the 'disheartening' defeat of Team India in the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup final match on Sunday evening, four families staying in makeshift tents at Vidyanagar in Hubballi are more worried as this loss has started affecting their livelihood itself.
A day after India 'unexpectedly' lost to Australia in the match played at Narendra Modi Stadium at Ahmedabad's Motera in Gujarat, breaking the hearts of crores of Indians, these humble 'bat makers' from Gujarat itself could not sell a single bat on Monday morning which started with a depressed mood for Indian cricket lovers. With dozens of bats kept ready and more being readied at their tent opposite the KIMS gate at Vidyanagar in the city, the World Cup result has made them tense.
Coming all the way from Anand in Gujarat, these families with around 20 members prepare and sell 'affordable' bats, which are used to play cricket with tennis balls, from October to July in Hubballi since several decades. As the cricket craze had reached a new height this time, with the World Cup being played in India itself and Indian team becoming the favourite to lift the trophy after its unbeaten journey till the finals, children and youth had an increased level of enthusiasm to play cricket, resulting in good sales of bats also.
However, Sunday's result has suddenly put a brake on the sale of these bats used for 'street (galli) cricket' and for tennis ball cricket tournaments. Though Gujarati bat makers prepare study tables, roti baskets, furniture and other items also, they depend more on bats. With no takers for their bats a day after the Indian team's loss, they are staring at a lull in business for at least a couple of months, till IPL season and vacation for schools begin.
'India's win matters'
"Sales of bats had been very good since the World Cup began one-and-a-half months back, and people were enthusiastic to play cricket as the Indian team was winning continuously. At least a dozen bats were sold everyday till Sunday. But the situation is totally different on Monday, after India lost, and we have not yet sold a single bat," said Dineshbhai Thori, who was waiting for customers at the tent opposite the KIMS gate.
Whenever India wins, more people get interested to play and more bats are sold, he told DH, adding that they get 'maadu' wood shaped at saw mills in Gujarat, and give final touches and apply stickers to bats in Hubballi while selling them here for 10 months every year.
For children and youth who want to play tennis ball cricket, this place is a well-known one to purchase bats. In different sizes, bats are available in a price range of Rs 300 to Rs 800. Stumps are also sold here.
"As the demand for bats, which is our main product, has drastically come down now, we have no other option but to focus on furniture like study table and small stand, roti baskets, and other items, till IPL and school vacation seasons begin," said Nankabhai Thori, a senior bat maker.