India's WC loss brings lull in Gujarati bat makers' business in Hubballi

'India's win matters'

"Sales of bats had been very good since the World Cup began one-and-a-half months back, and people were enthusiastic to play cricket as the Indian team was winning continuously. At least a dozen bats were sold everyday till Sunday. But the situation is totally different on Monday, after India lost, and we have not yet sold a single bat," said Dineshbhai Thori, who was waiting for customers at the tent opposite the KIMS gate.

Whenever India wins, more people get interested to play and more bats are sold, he told DH, adding that they get 'maadu' wood shaped at saw mills in Gujarat, and give final touches and apply stickers to bats in Hubballi while selling them here for 10 months every year.

For children and youth who want to play tennis ball cricket, this place is a well-known one to purchase bats. In different sizes, bats are available in a price range of Rs 300 to Rs 800. Stumps are also sold here.

"As the demand for bats, which is our main product, has drastically come down now, we have no other option but to focus on furniture like study table and small stand, roti baskets, and other items, till IPL and school vacation seasons begin," said Nankabhai Thori, a senior bat maker.