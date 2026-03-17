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IndiGo suspends Shivamogga-Bengaluru flights from May 1 amid pilot shortage

The company has informed that it will suspend operations for a period of three months.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 17:55 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 17:55 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsshivamoggaIndiGo Airlines

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