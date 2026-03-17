<p>Shivamogga: In accordance with the guidelines of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indigo-airlines">IndiGo Airlines</a> has decided to temporarily suspend flights between Shivamogga and Bengaluru from May 1 due to shortage of pilots.</p><p>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, Shivamogga airport official said, IndiGo is currently operating daily flights between Shivamogga and Bengaluru. </p><p>The company has informed that it will suspend operations for a period of three months. Since the monsoon season also starts from mid-May, it is also the off-season period. Passengers will not be affected much.</p>.IndiGo to suspend planned operations to 7 West Asian destinations till March 28.<p>After the crash of Air India flight (AI171) on June 12, 2025 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the DGCA has formulated some rules for the safe operation of flights. Airlines have been given a year to implement them. They say that due to the implementation of that rule, IndiGo has a shortage of pilots, which has hampered flight operations.</p><p>Star Air currently operates daily flights from Shivamogga airport to Hyderabad, Goa and Tirupati, and SpiceJet operates daily flights from Shivamogga to Hyderabad and Chennai. However, the flow of passengers is more between Shivamogga and Bengaluru.</p>