Industrial pollution choking Karnataka's Koppal village

<p>Koppal: The concentration of industries in the vicinity of a small village with a population of under 2,500 in Koppal taluk has taken a severe toll on the health of the residents, many of whom are suffering from diseases resulting from excessive pollution.</p>.<p>Hirebaganala is home to a mere 2,333 people, and more than 10% of this village's population is battling a variety of diseases ranging from respiratory disorders to cancer.</p>.<p>The villagers attribute the problem to the black ash emitted by the industries clustered around Hirebaganala.</p>.<p>Upset with the authorities for their apathy towards their plight, the villagers took MLA Raghavendra Hitnal to task when he visited Hirebaganala recently.</p><p>The deputy commissioner too learnt of the full extent of the impact that industrial pollution has had on the health of the villagers during his visit a few days ago.</p>.<p>An inspection by the Department of Health and Family Welfare at the village brought to light some distressing facts: 124 people in Hirebaganala are dealing with respiratory disorders, while 49 others have some form of skin disease; there is one case each of uterus cancer and mouth cancer; 25 are dealing with tuberculosis; BP was observed in 58, while 40 were found to have diabetes and three villagers were found to be struggling with impaired vision.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the Department of Health and Family Welfare is slated to undertake a similar exercise in Halavarti, Allanagar, among other villages that are in proximity to the industrial area.</p>.<p>Activists, on the other hand, have been protesting for 128 days demanding stricter regulations to check industrial pollution, while also urging the government to refuse permission for the proposed expansion of some industrial units in the district.</p>.<p>"Industrial pollution has made life in some of these villages unbearable. We want the National Medical Commission to take up this problem and carry out a thorough examination of the health of the residents of these villages. Other problems with the villagers' health may be detected," said Allamaprabhu Bettaduru, one of the activists at the vanguard of the agitation in Koppal. </p>.<p>District Health Officer Dr T Lingaraju said that several illnesses have been detected among the villagers and following the directions of the deputy commissioner, health check-ups of the villagers would be conducted once every ten days.</p>.<p>Deputy Commissioner Dr Suresh Itnal said that health problems have been observed among the residents of Hirebaganala village. Notices would be issued to factories causing pollution and legal action would be taken, he added. </p>