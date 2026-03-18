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Industries not leaving Karnataka citing poor infrastructure: Urban Development Minister

Suresha informed the Council that as many as 2,028 projects cumulatively worth Rs 5,11,732.88 crore had been approved in the state in the past three years.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 02:23 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 02:23 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaUrban Development Minister

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