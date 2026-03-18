<p>Bengaluru: Minister for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/urban-development">Urban Development</a> B S ‘Byrathi’ Suresha asserted that no industry or investor had left Karnataka citing the poor infrastructure in the state.</p>.<p>Responding to BJP MLC N Ravi Kumar’s claims that industries were moving out of the state because they were dissatisfied with the facilities provided by the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB), Suresha told the Council: “Companies have moved out or closed down for other reasons, including losses they have incurred. Till date, no industry or investor has left Karnataka citing problems with the state’s infrastructure.”</p>.Cyclists scorn at poor infrastructure in Bengaluru, want network of tracks .<p>Replying to the queries on behalf of Industries Minister M B Patil, Suresha informed the Council that as many as 2,028 projects cumulatively worth Rs 5,11,732.88 crore had been approved in the state in the past three years. </p><p>“These projects can generate 7,16,148 jobs. In only the last two years, KIADB has allotted 2,954.52 acres to 1,445 companies,” said Suresha.</p>.<p>When Ravi Kumar pointed out that Toyota had set up its unit in Maharashtra, Suresha said, “Toyota has not moved out of Karnataka but is merely setting up another branch in Maharashtra. Karnataka houses Toyota’s biggest plant in Bidadi.”</p>