Industries oppressing workers: BJP MLAs in Karnataka Assembly

Labour Minister Santosh Lad said that his department will intervene to sort out labour disputes at Bosch and Toyota, after lawmakers, including former CM H D Kumaraswamy, flagged this in the Assembly on Tuesday.
During a calling-attention motion, Tumkur Rural BJP MLA B Suresh Gowda said industrial establishments were not complying with Industrial Disputes Act.
“Managements are filing cases against workers who put forth demands such as healthcare, canteens and schooling. They’re being fired as well,” he said.
The MLA cited the example of Bosch. “In 2019, workers’ union at Bosch made some demands. For this, the management brought in rowdies and the police. Some 29 cases were filed. Cases are still going on,” Gowda said.
Jayanagar BJP MLA C K Ramamurthy seconded Gowda. “I was a MICO employee myself. The government must get cases against workers withdrawn,” he said.
Kumaraswamy pointed to “loopholes” on the part of labour officers. Lad said, “The government is with workers. Whenever reconciliation happens through us and it’s not successful, labour court is approached,” he said.