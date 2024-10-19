Inextricable bond with festival of light and firecrackers: Forest minister Khandre urges citizens to give up firecrackers for Deepavali

<p>Bengaluru: In the interest of the health of senior citizens and children and in an effort to curb air and noise pollution, Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/eshwar-khandre">Eshwar Khandre</a> has requested citizens to give up firecrackers or use only green firecrackers for Deepavali. </p><p>“There is an inextricable bond with the festival of light and firecrackers, but these firecrackers cause severe damage to the environment. In this regard, I am requesting conscious citizens not to use chemical, heavy metal firecrackers,” he said.</p><p>Khandre said that the public should follow the National Green Tribunal and the Supreme Court judgments banning crackers louder than 125 decibels and emit a lot of smoke. He also urged the citizens to follow the rules and light green firecrackers only from 8 pm to 10 pm. </p>.Massive explosion at Madhya Pradesh firecracker factory; several houses damaged.<p>He stated that on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, in a meeting held with the Chief Secretary and all the district commissioners of the state, it was suggested that the shop owners should take a written undertaking saying that only green firecrackers will be stocked, transported and sold.</p><p>"Violators will be banned from selling firecrackers. The district administration should take action in this regard," he added.</p><p>"Besides the government issuing circulars, there should be a movement among the people to stop bursting crackers and to bring about awareness on the dangers of bursting crackers," he said. </p><p>“Chemical and heavy metal crackers, which emit a lot of noise and thick smoke, also cause respiratory problems. Animals and birds are also disturbed by loud firecrackers. So let's ditch the crackers and celebrate Deepavali in an eco-friendly way by lighting lamps,” the minister said.</p>