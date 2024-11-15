Infighting in Karnataka BJP comes to the fore as party's camp war throws up separate protests on Waqf

Similar differences broke out during the BJP's campaign against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over corruption charges. While Vijayendra went ahead with a Bengaluru-Mysuru foot march on the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment scam, Yatnal's team wanted a campaign on embezzlement of taxpayers' money at the ST Development Corporation.

"The party did not give us permission for our foot march on the ST Corporation scam. This time, we won't wait for anyone's permission. We'll do it on our own since Joint Parliamentary Committee chairperson Jagdambika Pal has already met us on the Waqf issue," Yatnal told a news conference at former MLA Kumar Bangarappa's house. Former ministers Aravind Limbavali and Ramesh Jarkiholi were present.

This group led by Yatnal has publicly challenged Vijayendra's leadership.