Infighting in Karnataka BJP comes to the fore as party's camp war throws up separate protests on Waqf

Similar differences broke out during the BJP's campaign against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over corruption charges. While Vijayendra went ahead with a Bengaluru-Mysuru foot march on the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment scam, Yatnal's team wanted a campaign on embezzlement of taxpayers' money at the ST Development Corporation.
"The party did not give us permission for our foot march on the ST Corporation scam. This time, we won't wait for anyone's permission. We'll do it on our own since Joint Parliamentary Committee chairperson Jagdambika Pal has already met us on the Waqf issue," Yatnal told a news conference at former MLA Kumar Bangarappa's house. Former ministers Aravind Limbavali and Ramesh Jarkiholi were present.
This group led by Yatnal has publicly challenged Vijayendra's leadership.
Limbavali insisted that their campaign against Waqf will happen under the BJP's banner. "This is our fight to protect the interests of farmers and Hindu mutts. All are welcome to join us," he said.
The Yatnal camp also announced a war room and helpline - 9035675734 - for the aggrieved parties to file their petitions. “At the end of the month-long campaign, we will compile all representations and submit them to the JPC. We'll seek the annulment of the Waqf Act and tribunals," Yatnal said.
In fact, Vijayendra was to announce the BJP's protest plan against Waqf on Friday morning to mark him completing one year as the party's Karnataka president. However, Yatnal beat him to it.
Later, Vijayendra constituted three teams - one under him and two others under Leaders of the Opposition R Ashoka and Chalavadi Naryanaswamy. This campaign is called _Namma Bhoomi, Namma Hakku_ (Our Land, Our Right). The three teams, each comprising 14 members, will also visit districts and meet those affected by Waqf.
The BJP will also organise a massive protest on the first day of the Belagavi session of the winter legislature.
In fact, Vijayendra's critics Ramesh Jarkiholi, Yatnal and Limbavali have been drafted into the three teams. Ramesh is in Vijayendra's team, Yatnal in Ashoka's and Limabavali in Naryanaswamy's.
On Yatnal leading a separate campaign against Waqf, Vijayendra said: "The BJP will always support any agitation in favour of farmers, and any campaign that will strengthen the party."
Published 15 November 2024, 15:27 IST