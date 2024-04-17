Influencer’s arrest throws spotlight on adoption laws

If that is the case, it is a violation of the Juvenile Justice Act, says advocate Akanksha Natesan. “Section 61 of the Juvenile Justice Act bars any monetary compensation being paid for adoption. An essential component of the adoption process is for the relevant authority to ensure that there is no monetary consideration. The sale or purchase of a child for any purpose is punishable under Section 81 of the Act with a punishment which may extend to five years of imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh,” she explains.