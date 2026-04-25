<p>Bengaluru: The controversy over the alleged removal of sacred threads and other religious symbols during the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-staff-turn-saviours-for-kcet-candidates-reaching-wrong-centres-3978805https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/kcet-2026-to-be-held-on-april-23-24-3850015">KCET examination</a> intensified on Saturday, with Karnataka Health Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/mangaluru/not-an-astrologer-to-predict-bypoll-outcome-says-dinesh-gundu-rao-3972803">Dinesh Gundu Rao</a> condemning the act as "inhuman" and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad demanding strict action, calling it a violation of religious rights.</p>.<p>Reacting to the incident at Krupanidhi College in Madivala, the Minister said the government had taken note of the matter and assured transparent action, even as police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.</p>.<p>“The inhuman act of asking students to remove their ear studs, bangles, hijab or sacred thread, and even cutting long sleeves with scissors thereby affecting their morale is unacceptable and condemnable,” Rao said in a post 'X'.</p>.College staff force KCET students to remove ‘janivara’ in Bengaluru, 3 detained.<p>He asserted that examination centres must test students’ knowledge and not undermine their dignity, adding that the government would take stringent steps to prevent recurrence.</p>.<p>The Minister also urged affected students not to lose confidence, saying the government stood firmly with them.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Karnataka South, strongly condemned the incident, alleging that it had hurt the religious rights and self-respect of the Hindu community.</p>.<p>“The incident of students removing and cutting off their Janivaras during the CET examination has violated the religious rights, culture and self-respect of the Hindu community,” the organisation said in a press note.</p>.Two arrested for asking candidate to remove sacred thread at NEET exam centre in Karnataka.<p>Calling the sacred thread a symbol of religious heritage and dignity, it said, “Society will not tolerate any act that insults it,” and demanded a thorough probe and stringent action against those responsible.</p>.<p>It also pointed out that similar incidents had been reported in the state last year, terming the recurrence “unfortunate and condemnable.” The organisation further alleged that such incidents were damaging the well-being of society and claimed that some schools and colleges are promoting hatred against the Hindu society.</p>.<p>The row erupted after students alleged that invigilators at the examination centre asked them to remove religious symbols, including the sacred thread, during the Common Entrance Test (CET).</p>.<p>Following the incident, an invigilator was suspended and police 'secured' three staff members for questioning.</p>.<p>The CET is conducted for admission to professional courses across the state.</p>