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'Inhuman act': Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao condemns removal of sacred thread, hijab during CET

He asserted that examination centres must test students’ knowledge and not undermine their dignity, adding that the government would take stringent steps to prevent recurrence.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 10:36 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 10:36 IST
EducationKarnatakaDinesh Gundu RaoKCET

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